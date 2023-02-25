Arrangements finalised for religious congregation

LAKKI MARWAT: People thronged the Bakkakhel town of Bannu to participate in the three-day religious congregation on Friday.

A large number of the faithful from Lakki Marwat, Karak, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat and other parts of the province started reaching Bannu to take part in the religious congregation

A tent city has been set up near the Hamza Tableeghi Markaz in the town where the authorities with the support of elders of Tableeghi Jamaat have made available basic necessities and required items for the faithful.

The local administration in consultation with the management of Tablighi Markaz finalised all arrangements for the congregation. Divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel chaired a meeting at his office to review arrangements for the congregation and ensure the provision of all facilities and basic amenities to the faithful.