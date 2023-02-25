Uplift schemes to be monitored

LAHORE: Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has issued instructions for monitoring the ongoing development schemes. He said that the progress of the ongoing development scheme will be reviewed through the digital monitor system. The Divisional Development working Committee will only review the ongoing development scheme. The new scheme will be in accordance with the Election Commission's framework. Before revising the ongoing development scheme, it will be mandatory to attach before and after photos of each scheme. The commissioner said that the area where the scheme will be, public feedback will be taken from the citizens there. The Divisional Working Committee will call and satisfy any citizen regarding the scheme.