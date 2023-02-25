Minister cancels purchase of computer tablets

LAHORE:In a meeting chaired by Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, it has been decided to cancel the purchase of computer tablets worth Rs16m for Qandeel project of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab.
The minister visited the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (Board for advancement of literature) and Bazm-e-Iqbal and presided over the meeting in which Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers participated.
On this occasion, the minister was briefed on various ongoing projects in the department. He said that instead of wasting money on purchasing tablets, rare books of high literature should be digitized and provided to the public on the website. The minister ordered the digitization of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-i-Iqbal and to develop these literary bodies on modern lines.
Amir Mir said that the complications hindering the approval of the law related to the Traqi-e-Adab should be removed. The minister also directed for immediately releasing the approved funds for the construction of Bazm-e-Iqbal building and forming a committee for the annual literary award. Amir Mir said Board of Governors of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-e-Iqbal will be formed soon.
