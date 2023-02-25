Governor distributes awards

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman on Friday distributed 2nd ‘Friends of LCCI’ awards among the civil servants at Governor’s House on Friday.
The governor along with LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Ch and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, gave awards to the DGTO Riaz Ahmad, Collector Customs Appraisement Mughalpura, Saira Agha, Military Secretary to Governor Punjab Lt-Col Bilal Javed, DG PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik, CEO Lesco Ch M Amin, CEO PBIT Jalal Hassan, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and DG PHA Zeeshan Javed. Earlier, LCCI office-bearers presented a special award to Governor Punjab.
