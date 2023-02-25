Two injured robbers arrested after encounter

LAHORE:Two suspected robbers were arrested after being injured in an encounter in Mustafa Town on Friday.

Reportedly, a police team was on patrolling when they received a call about the robbery by four suspects. They signaled the suspects to stop but they tried to run away while firing. Police retaliated and as a result, two suspects, identified as Riaz Ashraf and Ramish, received bullet injuries and fell down. Riaz was found involved in at least 12 cases and Ramish in 39. In another incident, Kot Lakhpat Investigations Police arrested four suspected robbers identified as Bilal, Nauman alias Nomi, Ahmad and Luqman. Police also recovered two bikes, 18 mobile phones, cash and illegal weapon from their custody.

Entry of loader rickshaws on Canal Road banned: City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) have banned the entry of loader rickshaws on Canal Road.

CTO Mustansir Feroz said that the entry of loader rickshaws could be dangerous on Canal Road. The iron rods and pipes would be hanging outside the loader rickshaws that sometimes proved fatal for life.