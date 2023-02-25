LDA continues operation against encroachments

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) team, under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad ul Zaman and Director Town Planning 3 Ali Nusrat, conducted a grand operation around Gulberg II near Hali Road, demolished and sealed several constructions on Friday. Director General LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan said that the mission of converting nine main roads of provincial capital into model roads is going on rapidly on the directions of the Lahore High Court. He said these roads are being converted into model roads stepwise. He said that after issuing repeated notices, strict action is being taken against those who do not follow the SOPs. During the operation, the LDA teams demolished the illegal restaurant at Plot No. P1 in Gulbarg II. The illegal construction at Plot No. D 113 in Gulberg II was also demolished. A total of 10 commercial properties were sealed over various violations in A, B blocks of Gulberg II and in E 1 block of Gulberg III.