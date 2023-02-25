UHS begins reforms in nursing

LAHORE:After MBBS, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has initiated reforms in nursing by developing a new question bank for Post RN and BSc nursing exams. In this regard, a faculty training programme was launched on Friday to prepare exam questions using modern methods and techniques. Special workshops will be conducted in UHS for this purpose, each to be attended by around 30 teachers who will learn how to prepare structured multiple-choice and short-essay questions. The workshops are organised by the UHS Department of Examinations. Addressing the participants on the occasion, UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed said that nursing was one of the most important fields in health sciences and there would be no compromise on its standard. He said that now traditional questions would not be a part of nursing exams. "We will ask questions that cover the entire syllabus and have high content validity and which increase exam reliability", UHS VC said, adding that there was a great demand for Pakistani nurses in Western and Arab countries due to their professional competencies.