Transgender raped, other injured

LAHORE:A transgender was raped and other injured in Sundar here on Friday. Accused Farooq raped transgender Ali Asghar and injured other transgender Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din alias Arzoo when he tried to rescue Ali Asghar. Suspect Farooq attacked Arzoo with a sharp-edged knife. He received injuries and was admitted to hospital. Police have registered a case and arrested him.

Man arrested for blackmailing: A man has been arrested for torturing and blackmailing a woman and her daughter by uploading their pictures on social media in Liaqatabad. Complainant ‘N’ in her complaint said that the suspect identified as Fiazan blackmailed her daughter ‘M’ by making a few personal pictures and got cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the victim’s family. She said the accused continued to harass her and sent her objectionable pictures to her relatives. She said the accused along with his accomplice Arfan tortured and her and her daughter. Police have registered a case and arrested the suspect.

CCPO orders merit-based investigation: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need to ensure timely and quality investigation of cases on purely merit basis along with completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and conviction of criminals. He was presiding over a high-level meeting of the entire SsP of Investigation wing here on Friday. DIG Investigation Suhail Sukhaira, SSP CIA Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, the entire SsP of Investigation wing and other related officers attended the meeting.

COPS get Relief cheques : SSP Administration Atif Nazir, on Friday distributed Rs2.4 million worth of funds under welfare package among the 12 personnel of Lahore District Police at the Capital City Police Headquarters during a ceremony.

SSP Admin distributed relief cheques among twelve Ghazis including Sub Inspectors Ashiq Hussain and Karamat Ali, ASI Syed Jamal Qalander, Head constables Tariq Ali, Imran Bashir and Tariq Mehmood, Constables M Shehbaz, Shahzad Ali, M Ejaz Ashraf, Tahir Mehmood, Ali Zaib and Constable Tariq Mehmood.

body found: A tortured body of a young man was found on the side of the road near Sharifpura Manawan on Friday. The body, yet to be identified, bore torture marks inflicted by hard and blunt objects. The police and forensic team collected the evidence from the spot and started the investigation. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.