Keamari administration told to protect school playground from encroachers in Baldia

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the Keamari district administration to ensure that a public school playground in Baldia Town was not encroached upon nor was any illegal and unauthorised construction raised on its land.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition against an alleged encroachment on the park by land grabbers. The petitioner submitted that he is a resident of Sector 4, Saeedabad, Baldia Town, where a government girls school had been constructed on an ST-I plot and half of the portion had been reserved for a playground.

He said unscrupulous elements of the land mafia were attempting to encroach upon its land by raising an illegal construction on the amenity plot meant for the playground. He said he and other residents of the area had approached the relevant authorities for the removal of the encroachment; however, the needful had not been done yet.

The court was requested to remove all encroachments from the public land and direct the authorities concerned to arrest the culprits involved in the unauthorised construction. A division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, issued notices to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the deputy commissioner of Keamari and others and called their comments. The court in meantime directed the official respondents to ensure that the plot was not be encroached upon nor was any illegal and unauthorized construction be raised on it.