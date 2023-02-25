Sindh bans display of weapons for 90 days

The Sindh government had banned the display of arms throughout the province for a period of 90 days under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The provincial home department issued the notification for imposition of ban on display of arms on recommendation of Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon as a preventive measure to avert any untoward situation in the wake of the recent incidents of terrorism throughout the country.

The notification reads that there is a dire need to take preventive measures against terrorism, due to which the police chief requested that the Section 144 be imposed against brandishing weapons for a period of three months throughout the province.

The ban shall not be applicable to the police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and security guards of registered security companies during their duty hours. An FIR will be registered under the Section 188 for the violation of the Section 144, reads the notification.