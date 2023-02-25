Police dig up weapons buried in Steel Town

Police said on Friday they had dug up weapons buried near the new toll plaza in District Malir’s Steel Town. According to the Malir police spokesperson, the weapons included 64 shotguns, 16 pistols, a metal detector, and a wireless set, packed in six sacks.

The police said the weapons were buried in the Karachi Development Authority’s land and they conducted a raid on an intelligence-based tip-off. During the raid, three to four persons were present at the scene but they took advantage of darkness and managed to escape.

The police suspected that the weapons were the ones that were stolen from the office of a private security company in Shah Latif Town a few days ago. Separately, a student was injured during a fun gala held at his school in Malir's Model Colony on Friday. According to eyewitnesses, the boy was accidentally hit by a glass bottle, causing serious injuries.