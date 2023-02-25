Seven passengers injured as Green Line bus hits railing

Seven passengers were injured when a Green Line bus heading towards Nagan Chowrangi on Friday lost control and crashed into the railing while trying to save a minor boy on the track.

When the boy suddenly appeared on the route, the bus driver slammed on the brakes and swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting him. However, the bus hit the railing on the side of the road, causing the passengers to be thrown around on the vehicle.

Panic ensued as the passengers realised what had happened. Some were screaming, while others were trying to find a way out of the vehicle. The doors were jammed shut, and in their desperation, some passengers resorted to breaking the windows to escape to safety.

As the chaos subsided, it became clear that seven passengers had been injured in the accident. The emergency services were called in, and the injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.