PTI’s court arrest movement a flop show, says Sharjeel

Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an international circus company, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that everyone had witnessed the results of its Jail Bharo Movement in Peshawar.

“Not a single PTI worker and leader accepted the hospitality of the police in jails,” said Memon in a statement issued on Friday. He added that police officials while using loudspeakers were inviting PTI leaders to take them to jail but none of them had the courage to face imprisonment.

He said that the PTI leaders and MPAs kept taking selfies with police vehicles and when they saw police were coming to arrest them, they ran away. On the one hand, these people asked police to arrest them in connection with the Jail Bharo Tehreek, but on the other hand, their families reached the high court to produce the arrested ones although 24 hours had not passed, Memon remarked.

He said the PTI circus company had presented its flop third show under the direction of Sheikh Rashid. Imran Khan had sidelined the original leaders of the PTI in Rawalpindi and handed over all the powers to Rashid, the Sindh information minister added.