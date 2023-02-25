Sindh not to remain silent if injustice done during digital census, PA told

An opposition MPA on Friday expressed concern in the Sindh Assembly regarding the coming digital census in the province.

Speaking on a call-attention notice in the assembly, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MPA Nand Kumar Goklani demanded that the House be informed about the steps taken by the Sindh government regarding the census.

He said people were concerned about the census as they did not know what the digital census was. The GDA would never accept a forced census, he warned. He said that more than 5 million people from other provinces lived in Sindh and questioned why the condition of ID card was removed for the census.

Calling Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla a deputy chief minister, Goklani said Chawla must brief the assembly members on the census. Responding to the call-attention notice, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the census was an important issue and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always discussed this issue.

The minister stated that everyone had objections to the last census and the PPP had always raised the issue in the National Assembly and Senate. Shah assured the House that the Sindh government would not remain silent if injustice was done to Sindh. He added that the government had no objection to holding a briefing about the census in the assembly.

During the question hour in the Sindh Assembly’s session on Friday, bitter arguments were exchanged between the Sindh parliamentary affairs minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary leader Khurrum Sher Zaman.

While Zaman was asking a question, Chawla said it was regrettable that the PTI leader was still following in the footprints of Imran Khan during his second tenure as an MPA. To this, the PTI MPA told Chawla to sit down. This was followed by exchange of harsh words.

The assembly session started at 10am under the chairmanship of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. Sindh Culture and Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah during the question hour informed the House that members that the Sindh culture department gave a stipend to 1,000 poor artistes annually.

He added that such artistes had also been given health cards and they also got support from the provincial government in organising cultural events. He informed the assembly that there were 36 libraries functioning under the culture department and as many as 55 more

libraries would be built for which a summary had been sent.

He said the government was not charging any fee for the libraries. The culture minister added that wherever the department had established cultural complexes, an art gallery had also been set up there.

“We want to promote art,” Sardar said. He added that the reconstruction of the Basant Hall Hyderabad was under way. He said that an endowment fund had been established by the culture department.

He explained that the National Museum was built during Ayub Khan's regime and after the 18th Amendment, it came under the provincial control, but a case regarding the museum was still pending before the Supreme Court. The speaker adjourned the assembly till 10am on Monday.