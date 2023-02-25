Worth emulating

This refers to the letter ‘NAB tussle’ (February 23, 2023) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is heartening to know that we still have some upright bureaucrats who are not willing to sell their conscience and be treated as a saleable commodity to gain the favour of those in power.

One wishes that other state officials show such courage by not bowing to the self-serving whims of the political leadership.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi