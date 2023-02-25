On the ropes

EOBI pensioners are neglected by every government. Their pensions have been woefully inadequate for the past few years, whereas during this same period, the pensions of retired government servants have been increased in every budget.

EOBI pensioners comprise not only retirees from the private sector but also former employees of public enterprises. It is little wonder that the latter cannot attract the level of talent they need to be successful. With each passing day, inflation is making the lives of this group of senior citizens more and more difficult. The upcoming mini-budget threatens to be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Malik Ul Quddoos

Karachi