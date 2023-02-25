Eye of the storm

Pakistan is facing a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges. It would be quite amiss to think that the country will be on the right track in the near future. There is a need for pragmatic measures from the state actors to ameliorate the worsening conditions of the country. The lack of political consensus is a major hindrance in the way of achieving development and prosperity.
Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif called an All Party Conference to mitigate the political instability. However, the main opposition party - the PTI - didn’t show any willingness to come to the table and rebuffed the offer. This lack of political maturity and wisdom is exacerbating the problems on the economic and social fronts. The inability to reach a political solution may well prove to be our undoing.
Nasrullah Khadim
Kandhkot
This refers to the letter ‘NAB tussle’ by Engr Asim Nawab. It is heartening to know that we still have some...
EOBI pensioners are neglected by every government. Their pensions have been woefully inadequate for the past few...
Given the state of economic and financial affairs in Pakistan at present, it would be quite helpful if all the...
Pakistan has been suffering from high inflation since the change of government last year. Due to the constant...
The bullet-ridden bodies of three people were recently recovered from a well in Barkhan district in Balochistan by...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s austerity campaing is just a pretence and an attempt...
Comments