Eye of the storm

Pakistan is facing a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges. It would be quite amiss to think that the country will be on the right track in the near future. There is a need for pragmatic measures from the state actors to ameliorate the worsening conditions of the country. The lack of political consensus is a major hindrance in the way of achieving development and prosperity.

Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif called an All Party Conference to mitigate the political instability. However, the main opposition party - the PTI - didn’t show any willingness to come to the table and rebuffed the offer. This lack of political maturity and wisdom is exacerbating the problems on the economic and social fronts. The inability to reach a political solution may well prove to be our undoing.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot