Too much to ask?

Given the state of economic and financial affairs in Pakistan at present, it would be quite helpful if all the privileged and elite groups began to discard or shed most of their privileges for a stated period so that our planners, policymakers and bureaucrats can better devise strategies to help steer the country towards prosperity.
Hopefully, this is not asking for too much.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
This refers to the letter ‘NAB tussle’ by Engr Asim Nawab. It is heartening to know that we still have some...
EOBI pensioners are neglected by every government. Their pensions have been woefully inadequate for the past few...
Pakistan is facing a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges. It would be quite amiss to think that the country...
Pakistan has been suffering from high inflation since the change of government last year. Due to the constant...
The bullet-ridden bodies of three people were recently recovered from a well in Barkhan district in Balochistan by...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s austerity campaing is just a pretence and an attempt...
Comments