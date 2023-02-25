 
Saturday February 25, 2023
Newspost

Too much to ask?

February 25, 2023

Given the state of economic and financial affairs in Pakistan at present, it would be quite helpful if all the privileged and elite groups began to discard or shed most of their privileges for a stated period so that our planners, policymakers and bureaucrats can better devise strategies to help steer the country towards prosperity.

Hopefully, this is not asking for too much.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

