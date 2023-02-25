Pakistan has been suffering from high inflation since the change of government last year. Due to the constant political instability, countries all over the world are reluctant to offer loans and investment to Pakistan. The IMF itself is wary of lending further assistance to Pakistan before the present government fulfills certain key austerity measures. It is these conditions that are the main reason behind the accelerating price hikes. It appears that the IMF wants us to destroy the economy before they help us save it.

However, increasing inflation rates have led to widespread suffering among the poor and middle classes. People are unable to afford basics like food and gas and, provided we implement the remaining IMF conditions, the cost of living will only increase from here on. In my opinion, political stability is crucial to negotiating better terms with international lenders. We need a government that has five years ahead of it in order to restore investor and lender confidence as soon as possible.

Zafarullah Rind

Sanghar