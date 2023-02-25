Appalling, if true

The bullet-ridden bodies of three people were recently recovered from a well in Barkhan district in Balochistan by their fellow tribesmen. Reports indicate that the tribesmen, including the husband of one of the alleged victims, have pinned the murders on Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Abdul Rehman Khetran.

This is not the first time we have witnessed such cases and accusations. If these accusations are indeed true then the minister has to be brought before the law and punished accordingly. Such barbarity has no place in Pakistan.

Shaheryar Ali

Kashmore