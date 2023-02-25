 
Saturday February 25, 2023
Newspost

Illusion of austerity

February 25, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s austerity campaing is just a pretence and an attempt to mislead the nation. Such campaigns have been launched in the past too, but none of them yielded any substantial results.

The proof of the current government’s sincerity regarding austerity and economic reforms is in the PM’s bloated cabinet.

M I Rajput

Lahore

