Illusion of austerity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s austerity campaing is just a pretence and an attempt to mislead the nation. Such campaigns have been launched in the past too, but none of them yielded any substantial results.
The proof of the current government’s sincerity regarding austerity and economic reforms is in the PM’s bloated cabinet.
M I Rajput
Lahore
