Save arable land

Punjab’s rice, wheat, and vegetable yields are on the decline due to the expansion of real-estate schemes, which has resulted in under-cultivated farmland being converted into housing societies. If this trend is not reversed, the production of these crops will be badly affected in the future. The hoarders are taking advantage of the situation and the price of food has more than doubled at the local level in just two to three months. It will be necessary to take measures, including legislation, to protect the cultivated areas from being converted into urban and suburban localities, lest we have to double or even triple our food imports to meet local needs.
Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh
Chunian
