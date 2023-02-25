‘IT can help boost exports’

KARACHI: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI and secretary information UBG, on Friday said the IT sector could help increase the country’s exports.

He appreciated Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar’s meeting with American IT entrepreneurs in Washington D.C. along with Ambassador of Pakistan to USA, Masood Khan.

Baig endorsed the Commerce minister’s proposal ensuring conducive environment for the growth of IT sector in Pakistan and to strengthen Pak-US trade ties, especially in IT sector, one of the major agenda of his visit to US to finalise trade and investment framework agreement (TIFA).

The pact will be instrumental to enhance trade and investment between Pakistan and USA.