Gold drops Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs195,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs857 to Rs167,267.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $8 to $1,818 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also fell by Rs17.14 to Rs1,800.41.