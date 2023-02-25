Rupee rises

KARACHI: The rupee maintained its upward trend against the dollar on Monday due to the prevalence of positive sentiment and a slight improvement in the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, dealers said.

The rupee advanced 0.36 percent to 259.99 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The local unit gained 2 rupees to close at 268 per dollar in the open market.

“Due to hopes of a $700 million loan from China, the currency kept rising. The anticipated inflows raised hopes that they would support the nation's dwindling foreign exchange reserves,” a currency dealer said.

The country’s foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan slightly increased by $66 million to $3.25 billion in the week ending February 17.

The country has $8.73 billion in reserves in total, including $5.46 billion held by commercial banks.

Analysts said the reserves were improving due to an improvement in remittances and exports.

Remittances and exports are responsible for better flows. Also, market reports claim that SBP has been acquiring dollars to bolster reserves.

However, the market is closely monitoring the development at the International Monetary Fund loan programme front.

The government is hopeful that it is getting close to receiving bailouts from the International Monetary Fund after taking a number of measures, including tax increases to support its struggling economy.