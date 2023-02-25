Austerity with courage

LAHORE: Affluence is a blessing. It is not a crime but the generation of wealth must be legal and ethical. Gaining wealth through smuggling, corruption, under-invoicing, stealing taxes, and electricity cannot be termed as a blessing.

It is a curse that is denying level playing field to all. As all these evils continue to plague our society, this government after seeing Pakistan on the verge of default has announced some austerity measures.

The total savings from these measures would be only Rs200 billion that too if these measures are implemented in letter and spirit. We need a cut of at least Rs1,000 billion on extravagant expenses to make a difference and force the ruling and bureaucratic elite to feel some pain that ordinary citizens are facing today.

We spend billions to maintain rest houses in every corner of the country that bureaucrats and ruling elite use for pleasure. Official visits are rare and could be covered with usual traveling allowances. Some of these rest houses could generate billions of rupees in revenue through auction plus billions in yearly savings spent on their maintenance.

Announced measures would not impact the affluence of people that have been targeted. The ministers, advisors and special assistants of the prime minister are mostly rich persons.

It was indeed disgusting that they were availing state facilities instead of volunteering to forgo from day one. Anyway this will certainly save a few billions of the government expenditure.

The directive to the government servants who are availing monetisation allowance in lieu of cars simply shows how bureaucrats flout the rules. They must have been asked to return the monetisation allowance that they availed while using government vehicles.

If they are not made accountable, they would start using these vehicles after a while. The directives to all government departments to cut expenses by a certain percentage have been issued in the past as well, but at the end of the year, numerous departments overshoot budgetary expenditure and seek supplementary grants. What is the guarantee that this would not happen this year?

We have holy cows as well for whom even the Prime Minister cannot dare to announce a cut. He in fact requested the judiciary to announce austerity measures on its own.

The austerity should be applied across the board through an executive order. The prime minister instead could have requested the judiciary to dispose of all financial litigations by the state within a year. It could add Rs500 to Rs1,000 billion in the national kitty or in banks even if half the cases are decided in one year.

The army has already agreed to cut the non-combat expenses, but they are yet to come up with an exact amount. And what about the loss-making public sector entities run mostly by bureaucrats at fat salaries.

We must withdraw bureaucrats best known for red tape and instead appoint professionals on merit till these entities are not privatised.

An open market economy that we claim to run operates on the principle of the survival of the fittest. This actually means that only those businesses and industries survive that are efficient.

We have made our industries inefficient through subsidies. This is the reason that within each industrial sector, both the efficient and inefficient industries survive through subsidies or through cartels. We will be on a sustained growth path as soon as we remove these flaws.