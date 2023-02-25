HBL profit down 3 percent in 2022 on higher taxes

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Friday reported a 3 percent decline in its full-year net profit as compared to the previous year, on an increase in taxes.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs34.398 billion for the year that ended December 31, down from Rs35.506 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs1.50 per share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs5.25 per share.

Earnings per share came in at Rs23.23 a share, compared with Rs23.88 a share last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the year rose to Rs436.101 billion, compared with Rs262.253 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses also remained higher at Rs270.538 billion from Rs130.834 billion a year ago.

HBL paid higher taxes of Rs42.631 billion during the period against Rs26.521 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

One spokesperson for the bank said profit after tax declined by 3 percent to Rs34.4 billion as a result of retrospective taxation and an effective increase of 10 percent in the income tax rate for banks, from 39 percent to 49 percent.

The flagship consumer business, increased lending by Rs20 billion to Rs122 billion, while commercial lending crossed a key milestone of Rs100 billion. HBL Microfinance also continued to support the most vulnerable, increasing its inclusion efforts and growing loans by 50 percent to Rs 85 billion, added the spokesperson.

HBL’s balance sheet grew by 7.4 percent to Rs4.6 trillion with total deposits at Rs3.5 trillion. The bank increased current accounts by over Rs200 billion and low-cost savings by Rs136 billion, closing the year with total domestic deposits of Rs2.9 trillion; the CASA ratio improved to 86.5 percent. In line with its stated intent of supporting clients through the cycle, HBL continued its supply of credit, growing domestic advances by Rs241 billion to Rs1.4 trillion, a growth of more than 20 percent over 2021. The bank’s advances to deposit ratio rose to 52.9.

The net interest income increased by 26 percent to Rs166 billion, driven by Rs540 billion growth in average balance sheet volumes and margin expansion of 81bps. The bank continued to retain its leadership in fee income, which posted a double-digit growth of 24 percent to reach Rs31.5 billion. Nearly 50 percent of the growth came from its market leading cards business, where HBL’s platinum card is in constant demand. It helped total non-fund income to rise by 29 percent to Rs46.7 billion. The total revenue thus grew by 27 percent over 2021 to Rs212 billion, HBL’s highest ever.

Commenting on the HBL performance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, its president and CEO, said, "The bank has delivered excellent results despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. As a testament to our client-centric approach, HBL's performance was propelled by strong organic growth across all business segments and activity drivers, solidifying our leading position in all client segments.”

The bank was actively working on financial inclusion initiatives supported by significant investments in technology and digitalisation, he added.

HBL’s total administrative expenses were Rs124.8 billion as persistent inflation and rapidly escalating fuel and utility costs created pressure across all categories. The bank’s infection ratio improved from 5.1 percent to an all-time low of 4.8 percent while provision coverage was maintained at above 100 percent.

HBL’s digital channels processed over 310 million financial transactions worth more than Rs4.3 trillion, witnessing a collective growth of over 55 percent.

During the year, its mobile banking witnessed a growth of 107 percent year on year. The bank launched the HBL Islamic Mobile app to provide convenience for clients with Shariah-compliant needs. It also enabled financial transactions through the HBL WhatsApp banking channel.

HBL clients’ usage of both debit and credit cards, grew by 71 percent over last year with spend reaching nearly Rs300 billion in 2022.

The bank made significant strides in agriculture financing, increasing its portfolio by 27 percent year-on-year and surpassing a milestone of Rs50 billion.

According to HBL, it has become the first bank to cross 100,000 Roshan Digital Account (RDA) accounts, with over $900 million channeled into the country. The bank’s cash management increased throughput by 56 percent to Rs12.3 trillion.