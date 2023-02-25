Stocks end rollover week in red

Stocks closed lower on Friday amid choppy trade as investors squared up their positions in a rollover week, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 130.75 points or 0.32 percent to 40,707.76 points against 40,838.51 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 40,978.88 points while the lowest level was recorded at 40,681.90 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX concluded the week with a mixed session. “The market opened in the green zone, although bulls drove the market initially, bears soon took charge as investors opted to square up their positions due to the rollover week,” it reported.

The market remained choppy throughout the day as investors kept a cautious trading approach owing to political noise along with no clarity from the IMF board for the release of the 9th tranche of the IMF Extended Fund Facility. Trading volumes remained healthy as investors opted for value-hunting in high dividend-yielding stocks.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 82.11 points or 0.53 percent to 15,325.88 points compared with 15,407.99 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 3 million shares to 153.441 million shares from 150.264 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.958 billion from Rs5.772 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.320 trillion from Rs6.333 trillion. Out of 330 companies active in the session, 113 closed in green, 189 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 140 points and intraday low of -120 to finally close at 40,718 level (down by -0.29 percent).

Significant contributions to the index came from PSEL, HUBC, KOHC, MLCF & UPFL, as they cumulatively contributed 114 points to the index. On the flip side, HBL, TRG, PPL, OGDC and UBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 159 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs1,317.50 to Rs19,527.50 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which increased by Rs490 to Rs8,990 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Premium Tex., which fell by Rs43.99 to Rs575 per share, followed by Ismail Ind, which decreased by Rs29.09 to Rs480.01 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid thin trade on economic uncertainty.”

He said uncertainty over SBP monetary policy review on Mar 16 amid a hike in treasury bond yields to 19.95 percent played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

However, mid-session support remained on strong rupee recovery and surging FX reserves.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-112.3 points), E&P’s (-41.5 points), technology & communication (-29.9 points), OMCs (-26.2 points), and glass & ceramics (-8.2 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.124 million shares which increased by 5 paisas to Rs1.30 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 10.541 million shares that increased by 94 paisas to Rs24.72 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Hub Power Co., Oil & Gas Dev., Cnergyico PK, Pioneer Cement, K-Electric Ltd., Pak Petroleum and Pak Refinery. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 190.346 million shares from 168.483 million shares.