Pakistan likely to seek another IMF programme in June

KARACHI: Another IMF loan deal in June is seen as the only way for Pakistan to recover from a financial meltdown that has plunged the country into its most destabilising crisis in its history, a former deputy governor of central bank said.

In an interview to the Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deputy governor Dr Murtaza Syed said Pakistan has “$10-12 billion due in debt repayment over the next six months and $35 billion worth of annual external financing needs for next three years. We will need another IMF programme after June.”

Pakistan expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff level agreement soon. An IMF mission spent more than a week in Islamabad earlier this month to discuss a policy framework to allow the release of more than $1 billion in funding from a stalled $6.5 billion bailout package, originally approved in 2019.

The staff level agreement would need approval from the IMF's board before the funds can be released.

The financing package has been held up since late last year over policy issues, with the IMF requesting a series of fiscal adjustments, including the removal of subsidies, jacking up fuel prices and raising more taxes to bridge a revenue shortfall.

Questions and answers in Bloomberg interview have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: How close are IMF talks to actually releasing the money?

A: We are fairly close. We had a good set of discussions with the IMF team a couple of weeks ago. They have asked the government to take couple of actions.

The government has done those now, particularly a difficult mini budget. All indications are that the next IMF tranche to be released very soon.

Q: Is this enough? Or Pakistan will have to return a cap in hand again in order to get things sorted out for an

economy that is having a lot of fault lines present at the same time?

A: This is perhaps Pakistan’s worst economic crisis in its history for domestic reasons as well as global reasons. We haven’t seen such global environment in many decades.

But Pakistan itself also

made mistakes as we have seen on-again, off-again relationship with the IMF.

I hope its on-again now but we have seen our reserves fall to historic lows.

They are just over $3 billion and $10-12 billion due in debt repayment over the next six months and what is worst is that over the next three years, Pakistan has external financing needs of $35 billion every year. We will need another IMF programme after June when this one ends.

Q: We know that fuel is a contentious issue. How do you see this fuel issue getting played out from here?

A: There is a lot of pressure right now that Pakistanis are feeling and unfortunately it’s because of years of living beyond our means, and one of the ways that IMF has asked us to rectify and to impose fiscal disciplines is to pass on the prices of fuel and electricity to the consumers.

This is hurting people through inflation right now. While the IMF has made the right noises as Kristalina Georgieva has talked about imposing most of the cost on those who can bear it.

But, if you look at the details of the IMF programme, unfortunately the programme is still one in which the population is the one that is bearing most of the cost of the programme.

In particular, there is a cash transfer programme that only covers 9 million people while poverty impacts 90 million people in the country so it’s going to be a very tough year.

Q: Is Pakistan prepared for a hard reset?

A: It’s a very difficult time to try to do that as Pakistan is right now very politically polarised. The economy is suffering and we won’t grow more than 2 percent this year. Unemployment is on the rise and inflation is near 50 year high. It’s going to be difficult but we have seen other countries do the right things after suffering similar economic crisis.

That’s what gives me hope that we’ll be able to turn the ship around.

Q: Is China willing to renegotiate the terms of its loans to Pakistan?

A: Pakistan needs debt relief fast. We have debt repayments that consume a very high share of our exports and tax revenue. We can’t impose the kind of adjustments on the population that we would need to without debt relief. About 30 percent of Pakistan’s external debt is from China.

We would be a canary in the coal mine for many countries across Asia, Latin America, and Africa in terms of how this debt problem that many countries have with China in particular but also with multilateral and other creditors gets resolved.

If this debt issue is not resolved, there would be lost decades of development for countries like Pakistan.