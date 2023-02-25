SBP ramps up short-term liquidity injection at 17.25pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ramped up a short-term liquidity injection on Friday, offering fresh funds to the banking system, a move meant to avoid a cash squeeze.

The SBP injected Rs1.8 trillion into the money market through a reverse repo purchase in an open market operation (OMO) for a seven-day period at 17.25 percent, according to the OMO result issued by the SBP.

The central bank also injected Rs20 billion through seven-day Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO at 17.25 percent.

With Rs2 trillion worth of such reverse repos maturing on the same day (Friday), the operation resulted in a fresh funds injection into the banking system.

“The OMO matured of Rs2 trillion,

so they reinjected Rs1.8 trillion [into

the banking system],” said Fahad Rauf, head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

He also explained the action as a way to guarantee that financial institutions had enough liquidity to meet the government borrowing needs as the government is unable to raise budgetary borrowing directly from the SBP. Moreover, foreign funding has also dried up in absence of the IMF programme.

The latest OMO comes after the market treasury bill yields reached a historic high of 20 percent at an auction held on Wednesday.

The OMO was in line with what the market anticipated. Market players were keeping a careful eye on the SBP's liquidity injection cut-off rate.

The last four-day OMO conducted was at 17.08 percent on February 20, 3.0 percent lower than the yields of the latest T-Bill auction. The ‘abnormal’ spread has led to anticipation of emergent monetary policy meeting amongst financial market stakeholders with the majority now expecting a rate hike of 2 percent in the policy rate,” said an analyst at Arif Habib Limited in a note.

The State Bank of Pakistan, however, clarified that the next monetary policy would take place on March 16 as scheduled.

The spread between the policy rate and T-bill rates continues to widen. Investors seeking higher rates can be attributed to markets’ expectations of

interest rate hikes in the light of heightened inflationary pressures amid a rise in domestic food prices, additional tax measures, tariff hikes, and weaker currency, according to Arif Habib Limited’s analyst.

The heavy reliance of the government on domestic financing (particularly from banking sources) due to a lack of financing from non-bank and external sources and increased financing requirements due to the widening of the budget deficit also led to the gap between the T-bill and OMOs rates.

When questioned about what the latest recent OMO means for interest rates, he responded, “No signal for interest rates because SBP has previously raised policy rates even after conducting a 60-day OMO, which indicates that interest rates would not change.

For liquidity, it shows that there is consistent borrowing demand from the government, which SBP is helping to fund through OMOs.”

The SBP increased the benchmark policy rate by 100bps to 17 percent last month in a bid to curb soaring inflation.