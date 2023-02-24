Faysal Bank profit up 37pc in 2022

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) announced its financial results for 2022, posting net profit of Rs11.4 billion, with an increase of 37 percent compared to the last year.
The bank’s total net income came at Rs49.5 billion, showing an increase of 42 percent year on year.
The bank achieved a landmark of Rs1 trillion in balance sheet footings with a record profit before tax of Rs22.4 billion.
The board of directors of FBL announced final cash dividend of Re1 per share i.e. 10 percent, bringing the total cash dividend for the year to Rs7 per share or 70 percent.
The bank has successfully completed the largest conversion of a conventional bank into an Islamic bank. The current deposit momentum built over last several quarters of the bank continued with a 29 percent growth over December 2021 and reached Rs277 billion.
The total deposits increased by 21 percent over December 2021, which is 3 times of the market growth in deposits.
