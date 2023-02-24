EBM participates in Gulfood expo

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2023 with a pavilion that caught the eye of foreign visitors and buyers alike, a statement said on Thursday.
The visitors showed a desire to learn more about the company’s brands and their plans to expand into international markets, the company said.
EBM has launched its creams portfolio in the Middle East, comprising of its two top brands RIO and Sandwich.
Speaking on the occasion, EBM managing director and CEO Zeelaf Munir, said, “We are thrilled to be here once again and are grateful for the opportunity provided to us by Gulfood to showcase Pakistan’s capability when it comes to producing baked goods.”
Executive director at EBM Shahzain Munir informed that exploration of opportunities to expand the company’s international business would remain one of their key priorities.
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited announced its financial results for 2022, posting net profit of Rs11.4 billion, with an...
KARACHI: Khalid & Khalid Holdings has launched a new bus, whose assembling/manufacturing would be on modern lines to...
LAHORE: Engineering Development Board CEO Raza Abbas Shah on Thursday said a large number of Chinese investors were...
Bengaluru: G7 finance chiefs pressed the IMF on Thursday to urgently provide more aid to war-stricken Ukraine on the...
LAHORE: Former federal finance minister, Dr Salman Shah, has said the government failed to establish a sustainable...
KARACHI: China Power Hub Generation Company Limited’s 1,320 megawatts coal-fired power plant in Balochistan has...
Comments