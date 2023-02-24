EBM participates in Gulfood expo

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2023 with a pavilion that caught the eye of foreign visitors and buyers alike, a statement said on Thursday.

The visitors showed a desire to learn more about the company’s brands and their plans to expand into international markets, the company said.

EBM has launched its creams portfolio in the Middle East, comprising of its two top brands RIO and Sandwich.

Speaking on the occasion, EBM managing director and CEO Zeelaf Munir, said, “We are thrilled to be here once again and are grateful for the opportunity provided to us by Gulfood to showcase Pakistan’s capability when it comes to producing baked goods.”

Executive director at EBM Shahzain Munir informed that exploration of opportunities to expand the company’s international business would remain one of their key priorities.