New bus service launched

KARACHI: Khalid & Khalid Holdings has launched a new bus, whose assembling/manufacturing would be on modern lines to provide passengers and transports a new experience of comfort, a statement said on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khalid, chief executive of the company said the new bus service would help fulfill the needs of transporters looking for a combination of luxury, power, good fuel consumption balanced with reasonable price. “This bus is made with transfer of technology which would promote the local industry,” he said.

Syed Farrukh Kamal Shah, COO of Khalid & Khalid Holdings informed that the company would soon start assembling of heavy-duty trucks, dumpers, prime mover, mining trucks and construction machinery. It would provide employment opportunities to the local skilled and unskilled youth, he stated.