New bus service launched

KARACHI: Khalid & Khalid Holdings has launched a new bus, whose assembling/manufacturing would be on modern lines to provide passengers and transports a new experience of comfort, a statement said on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khalid, chief executive of the company said the new bus service would help fulfill the needs of transporters looking for a combination of luxury, power, good fuel consumption balanced with reasonable price. “This bus is made with transfer of technology which would promote the local industry,” he said.
Syed Farrukh Kamal Shah, COO of Khalid & Khalid Holdings informed that the company would soon start assembling of heavy-duty trucks, dumpers, prime mover, mining trucks and construction machinery. It would provide employment opportunities to the local skilled and unskilled youth, he stated.
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited announced its financial results for 2022, posting net profit of Rs11.4 billion, with an...
KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers has participated in the Gulfood Exhibition 2023 with a pavilion that caught...
LAHORE: Engineering Development Board CEO Raza Abbas Shah on Thursday said a large number of Chinese investors were...
Bengaluru: G7 finance chiefs pressed the IMF on Thursday to urgently provide more aid to war-stricken Ukraine on the...
LAHORE: Former federal finance minister, Dr Salman Shah, has said the government failed to establish a sustainable...
KARACHI: China Power Hub Generation Company Limited’s 1,320 megawatts coal-fired power plant in Balochistan has...
Comments