The auto-parts makers’ challenge

LAHORE: Former federal finance minister, Dr Salman Shah, has said the government failed to establish a sustainable model of industrialisation, which has resulted in under development of all industrial sectors, including automobiles.

He was speaking at the convention of Pakistan Automotive Parts and Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (PAAPAM). He was also critical of the approach of auto parts manufacturers for looking towards original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the government for support. He advised them to obtain technologies and develop partnerships to achieve excellence in parts manufacturing and not be the captives of any particular sector.

Participants at the convention expressed immense concerns regarding the sustainability of the auto parts industry operations. Parts makers looked exasperated about their inability to transfer the price increase by the OEMs, who had continually been charging high from the end users. They demanded the OEMs to pay a price increase on a pro-rata-based formula.

PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Usman Aslam Malik said exporting companies were also facing problems in supplying to international customers due to the non-availability of raw materials.

Malik also asked the government to bring major changes in the auto industry development plan 2022-26, making it mandatory for assemblers to export a certain percentage of vehicles and parts.

Execution of the deletion programmes should be brought back in letter and spirit along with monitoring mechanisms through amendment in AIDP. The SVC assured the members that the PAAPAM stood shoulder to shoulder with its members in these difficult times being faced by the parts manufacturers for opening letters of credit for raw materials.

Former chairman of PAAPAM and EDB Director Syed Nabeel Hashmi emphasised on the members of the association to diversify and explore non-traditional markets for their products if they wanted to survive.

Another former chairman, Mumsad Ali, briefed the PAAPAM members about the cost-cutting measures to survive in the current hyperinflationary circumstances and economic uncertainty.

Engineering Development Board (EDB) Chairman Almas Haider also suggested diversification and exploring the non-traditional export markets instead of depending on any particular segment.

Chairman of the Rastgar Group of Companies, Imtiaz Ali Rastgar, also emphasised not depending upon the OEMs and diversifying for the business.

He said the vendors had a lot of derivatives for diversion. Parts makers could make any engineering item and export that, he added.

Immediate past chairman of PAAPAM, Abdur Razaq Gauhar, detailed the efforts to diversify the auto parts manufacturing to engineering goods manufacturing. The house adopted a resolution to approach the OEMs for a sloping price increase in the percentage whenever they increased the prices.