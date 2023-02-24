Stocks fall on higher interest rate outlook

Stocks remained bearish on Thursday on expectations that the central bank would raise the interest rates again triggered by an increase on the returns of treasury bills in the latest auction, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index tumbled 0.8 percent or 329.09 points to close at 40838.51 points compared to 41,167.60 points in the last session. Intraday high was 41,168.22 points, whereas intraday low was 40,772.52 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti of Arif habib Corp said, “Stocks fell across the board amid pressure after government bond yields shot up to 195bps to 19.95 percentc for 3 month T-bills tenor reaching 26 year high.”

Delays over Pak-IMF staff level agreement and reports of rupee plunge in open market played a catalytic role in the bearish activity, Mehanti added.

The KSE-All Share trading activity descended compared to the last trading session as the ready market volumes stood at 150 million shares against last sessions 196 million shares. Worldcall Telecom contributed most of the volumes followed by Maple Leaf Cement.

Local Equities depicted negative trends right from the beginning of the session as investors’ feared further interest rate hike on the back of a huge increase in T Bill auction yields by up to 200 basis points.

This was taken as an indication that the stage was set for a hike in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) policy rate in the next monetary policy review. Moreover, political chaos continued to spark pessimism among investors.

Investors played it safe and kept their distance from the market as the local equity bourse. However, a fag-end buying trimmed some of the losses.

Topline Securities in a post-trading commentary stated that it was a bearish day at Pakistan equities. The index opened in a red zone, stayed almost negative throughout the day to eventually settle at 40,838 points for the day.

The brokerage firm also attributed the negativity to the T-bill auctions, where yields in 3, 6 and 12 months have approximately increased by 200bps.

During the day, technology, exploration and production, and banking sectors contributed negatively to the index, where Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company, TRG and Systems Limited lost 169 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Hubco, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, and Kapco witnessed some buying interest as they added 46 points collectively.

Arib Habib Limited in a post-trading note said the prevailing political uncertainty kept the investors at bay; however, across the board volumes remained healthy.

Sectors contributing to the performance include commercial banks (-80.4 points), exploration and production (-78.7 points), technology and communication (-48.5 points), cement (-37.0 points), and oil marketing companies (-21.3 points).

Volumes decreased from 196.5 million shares to 150.2 million shares (-23.5 percent day-on-day). The average traded value also decreased by 9.7 percent to $22.1 million as against $24.4 million previously.

Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes are Worldcall, Maple Leaf Cement, Kapco, Hubco, and Dewan Farooque Motors Limited.