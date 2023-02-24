Russia-Ukraine war failure of diplomacy, says FO

ISLAMABAD: As the war between Russia and Ukraine completes one year and the UN General Assembly gathers to vote on a Ukrainian resolution seeking peace, Pakistan says it sees the present situation as ‘the failure of diplomacy’.

Commenting on the ground situation with no end in sight, Foreign Offices spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Pakistan has repeatedly made its position clear that we are very concerned about the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and we see it as a reflection of failure of diplomacy. We believe that the conflict is not in the interest of anyone and especially the developing countries like Pakistan who have been worse affected because of the rising oil and food prices Pakistan in this scenario would remain committed to the upholding of the UN Charter on territorial integrity of States and peaceful settlement of disputes.”

“Since Pakistan has suffered itself from conflict in the region, we have always advocated for peaceful settlement of disputes and believe that peace and dialogue are important in resolution of this conflict as well,” she added.

To several queries regarding the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Kabul on Wednesday and the two statements which followed from both countries with emphasis on different issues, the spokeswoman retreated that the Wednesday talks were focused on security and counterterrorism matters and all aspects of this issue were discussed between the two sides.

“Since it is a very sensitive matter relating to security and counterterrorism, we are not in a position to share details with the media about what was agreed and how the discussions went. As we have said in our opening statement, the two sides have agreed that they would collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by terrorist entities and organizations, including the two entities that were mentioned. It was also agreed to strengthen multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries”, she explained.

Regarding the closure of Torkham border, the spokeswoman said it was not closed by Pakistan.

“Secondly, we have been in contact with our neighbours from Afghanistan and all matters relating to the border including on fencing remain under discussion between the two sides, including at local levels”, she added.

However, Pakistan is still not satisfied with the security situation inside Afghanistan and its Head of Mission, who was part of the delegation that visited Kabul on Wednesday returned to Pakistan with other delegates.

Regarding the Pak-US dialogue to discuss combating terrorism likely to be held next month in March, the spokeswoman said Pakistan and the United States had a wide-ranging dialogue on various aspects of bilateral relations including on trade, energy and security issues and on counterterrorism.

“Pakistan regularly holds dialogue on counterterrorism with different countries as part of our overarching discussions on peace and security matters. We will share information about this meeting at the right time. At this stage, I’m not in a position to share details about this meeting, she said.

On US statements that Pakistan was sinking deeper into debt in the ongoing CEPC project, the spokeswoman said that Pakistan being a sovereign state exercises the right to choose economic partners from around the globe on mutually beneficial basis.

“We consider China as our all-weather strategic cooperative partner. China has been a consistent, generous and steadfast friend that has stood by Pakistan for the last several decades and the Pakistani nation is proud of our friendship with China, which has always come to Pakistan’s assistance when most needed”, she said.

Pakistan in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) is hosting a one-day conference on “Women in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World” on 8th March 2023 at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

While the spokeswoman did not name the foreign minister, it is expected that he will attend the conference whose objective is to bridge the perception-reality gap on the rights of women in Islam and celebrate the experiences and successes of iconic Muslim women.

“The forum will aim to establish an Annual Policy Dialogue on the margins of CSW to address challenges and explore opportunities to advance the role of women role in OIC countries”, said the spokeswoman.

The 9th Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting is currently underway in Washington DC. The TIFA Council is co-chaired by Minister of Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, and U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai.

“TIFA provides a forum for the two countries to discuss bilateral trade and investment including exploring access for Pakistani exports to the US market. In today’s meeting, the two sides will review the progress in trade, investment, agriculture, food security and IT cooperation since the TIFA inter-sessional meeting held last year. They will also discuss modalities to further strengthen trade ties in a mutually beneficial manner”, said the Spokeswoman.

Thursday’s TIFA Council meeting is another important milestone in the series of high-level bilateral engagements with the US this year. It signifies the importance attached by both sides to add positive momentum in pursuing a broad-based bilateral agenda of cooperation. Last US-Pakistan TIFA Council meeting was held in Islamabad in 2016.