Russia wishes to be part of Diamer-Bhasha, Dasu projects

ISLAMABAD: Russia wants to play a significant role in mega hydropower projects in Pakistan, and to that end, authorities from Moscow have shown interest in the Dasu stage-II hydropower project of 2160 MW and intend to provide electro-mechanical machinery, says a senior official of the Economic Affairs Division.

“Power Machines” of Moscow has also expressed interest in supplying electromechanical equipment for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project (4500 MW; comprising 12 units of 375 MW capacity each).

“Russia made an offer to provide electro-mechanical machinery during the Inter-Governmental Commission meeting here in Islamabad on January 18-20,” an official said.

Pakistan has welcomed Russia’s interest and stated that construction on Stage II of the Dasu project will begin no earlier than 2026.

The Russians are also interested in grid facilities, and Pakistan has asked for assistance in developing SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) systems and distribution system automation.

More importantly, the Russians have requested information on the projects under consideration for development under the Government-to-Government (GtG) mode, which includes (l) the Thakot 1, 2, and 3 Hydropower Projects (ll) the Kari-Mashkur Hydropower Project (495 MW) and the Shogo-Sin Hydropower Project (495 MW) (132 MW) Overhead Transmission Line from Drosh (Chitral) to Chakdara, with two 500 kV grid stations at both ends (V) Pafian Hydropower Project (2400 MW)

“Pakistan has also shared the most recent information and plans for the modernisation and construction of local and Thar coal-based new units at Jamshoro and Lakhra, including the proposed project financing scheme” with Russia.

The Russian side has informed Pakistan of LLC’s interest in constructing facilities for a gas transmission network and distributed power generation, rebuilding obsolete power-generating equipment with the supply of units based on gas turbine drives manufactured by LLC enterprises, and supporting its performance throughout its life cycle.

The Russian side has been informed that domestic coal is currently replacing Pakistan’s reliance on gas-based power generation. However, when opportunities for gas-based generation arise, the Russian proposal will be carefully considered.

During the IGC meetings, the sides expressed an interest in maintaining contact to explore opportunities and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the oil and gas sectors of Pakistan and third countries, including the implementation of projects for the introduction and use of cutting-edge Russian technologies to improve oil and gas recovery in Pakistani fields and the implementation of infrastructure projects.

“The parties have highly valued their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as energy efficiency enhancement and high-tech product and equipment supply.”

“Pakistan has requested that the Russian side introduce companies involved in energy efficiency technologies in the building and industrial sectors.”