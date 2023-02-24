Centre sends top cop Dogar to Punjab

LAHORE: The federal government has handed over services of Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, whose transfer orders from CCPO Lahore position had been suspended by the Supreme Court (SC), to Punjab.

Referring to the order for Dogar’s transfer, the court said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given verbal approval to a verbal request. “The power to order transfers belongs to the election commission, and not the chief election commissioner,” the court said, adding that the ECP did not delegate its powers in writing to the CEC.