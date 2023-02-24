8 terrorists killed in Kech: ISPR

A representational photo of the Pakistan Army. — AFP/File

QUETTA/LAKKI MARWAT: Security forces on Thursday gunned down eight terrorists during a sanitisation operation in Balochistan’s Mazaaband Range, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Terrorism is again rearing its head in the country since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the end of the ceasefire in November last year.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, terrorists had attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in the Kech District of Balochistan Wednesday evening.

“While alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets,” read the statement.

The ISPR said that a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range, where a sanitisation operation was launched.

“In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists have been killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered,” it added.

The ISPR also vowed that the security forces will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province.

In Lakki Marwat earlier on Thursday, six militants were killed in an exchange of fire with policemen in Abbasa area, police officials said.

They said that the shootout took place when the militants opened fire on the cops during an operation.

The police and counter-terrorism department (CTD) personnel, the officials said, launched the operation in the limits of Dadiwala Police Station on information about the presence of a group of militants there.

“A gun battle took place when the law enforcers reached there,” said an official, adding that the firing continued for a while in which six terrorists were killed.

The bodies of the slain militants were shifted to the hospital. Four of the slain terrorists were identified as Ziaullah alias Kogi, Siffatullah alias Drone, Muhibullah and Kalimullah while the identity of two others was being traced, they added.

The officials said that the cops also seized arms and ammunition from the place where the shootout between terrorists and policemen took place.

The officials maintained that the terrorists were apparently planning to attack Abbasa Police Chowki.

The trans-river area of the district has been witnessing a surge in terror incidents in the recent past. Six policemen had embraced martyrdom in an attack on the police mobile vehicle at Chowki Abbasa in the same area in November last year.