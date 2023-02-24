Suo motu case: PBC wants Justice Faez, Justice Tariq in bench

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council has raised objections to the bench constituted for hearing the suo motu case.
In a statement issued here Thursday, the PBC stressed that the CJP should have also included two other senior judges — Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood — in the larger bench.
The PBC contended that the addition of these two senior judges gives an impression of impartiality on the bench.
At the same time, the PBC expected that Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi would voluntarily recuse himself from the bench.
