Wild pigs enter village, leave 3 people injured

ABBOTTABAD: Three people, including a woman, were injured when wild pigs and leopard entered populated areas in Galiyat on Thursday, local and official sources said.

It was learnt that wild pigs entered the Nagri Bala village of the Galiyat region and attacked the local people. Three passers-by, including a woman, were seriously injured in the attack. The injured included Nazir, Umar and Naseem Bibi.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the injured were rushed to the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad. The doctors said the condition of the injured woman was critical.

In another such incident, a leopard came close to the human population in Dakhin Tatrela village of Nagri Bala Union Council.

The leopard created panic in the neighbourhood. After about 6 hours-long efforts, the Wildlife Department officials sedated the leopard with the help of a dotgun. They shifted the leopard safely to their office in Abbottabad.

The officials of Wildlife Department told the media that Tanawal, Haripur and Islamabad are considered the natural habitats for the pigs, while the weather, climate and ecosystem of the Galiyat were totally different which was not suitable for such creatures.

He said the main reason for the arrival of wild pigs in the cold region was the construction of the Murree Expressway and Hazara Expressway.

The official added that protective forests were planted on both sides of the highways.