CM’s aide urges medical graduates to selflessly serve humanity

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Abid Jameel, advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister on health, has urged the fresh medical graduates to develop high standards for themselves and uphold them in their professional life as they were chosen for a noble purpose of serving humanity.

He was speaking as chief guest at the first convocation ceremony of Northwest School of Medicine here on Thursday.

“You are among the lucky ones. You are chosen for a noble cause and that’s serving the ailing humanity,” Prof Abid Jameel told the graduates. He himself is noted oncologist and initiated oncology services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by establishing a medical oncology department at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar. He was the first supervisor and trained a number of doctors in this rare specialty in the province.

Prof Zia-ul-Haq, vice-chancellor Khyber Medical University, Prof Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, KMU registrar, Pro-VC Tariq Khan Hashim, chairman Alliance Health Care Limited, the faculty members and parents of the graduates attended the ceremony held at the college premises.

Prof Abid Jameel appreciated the high standards and quality of education offered in the Northwest School of Medicine (NSM) and praised its chairman Prof Dr Tariq Khan and his team, headed by the college principal Prof Dr Nurul Iman, by developing international linkages.

“I am proud to be the chief guest in a convocation of the medical college that has become the first one in Pakistan to introduce integrated curriculum in the country. You must uphold these standards and I am happy the institution has developed linkages with international medical and research institutions,” said Prof Abid Jameel.

He said the medical profession had always been a very tough job and becoming a doctor requires hard work and sleepless nights.

“People sometimes take it easy and complain that the doctors charge their patients just for checking their pulse rate. But they forget their hard work for becoming a doctor and the investment of their family in them,” he remarked, advising the budding doctors to always be sincere with their patients.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nurul Iman, principal NSM, administered an oath to the first batch of the college graduates and congratulated them and their parents.

“With all the hurdles and amidst the unprecedented global pandemic, you have been exceedingly amazingly and we are very proud of you. We wish you all the best in the next phase of your training,” Prof Nurul Iman said.

He spoke about the background of the Alliance Healthcare PVT LTD, saying it is a leading healthcare group in Pakistan, established in 2005 and currently operates 600-bed tertiary hospitals, a medical school, and an institute of health sciences.

He said Alliance Healthcare is also in the process of expanding to have 600 more teaching beds.

“Northwest School of Medicine is the flagship project of Alliance Healthcare with a mission to train and educate medical students as scientists and world class leaders as healthcare professionals to conduct high quality biomedical research, practice evidence-based medicine and provide patient centered holistic ethical care (keeping in view religious, racial, cultural, and personal beliefs) to maintain health and prevent, rehabilitate, diagnose, and treat human illness with emphasis on enhancing skills, evolving precision medicine, and habits of life-long learning,” the college principal explained.

He said the institution was only six years old but with God’s grace they achieved what others could not in 60 years.

“We are ISO certified and recognised by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in A+ category. Our full compliance with rules/regulations of all regulatory bodies makes us a unique institution. We pioneered to have a paradigm shift and start our medical school with integrated medical curriculum right from the outset,” he said.

He said they had established a state of the art Quality Enhancement Cell to improve and maintain the quality of education of health care professionals.

“We are the only medical school in the country with 3D Cyber anatomy, a high quality learning resource. We have a fully equipped digital library and access to up-to-date, a high quality globally recognised learning resource,” Prof Nurul Iman said.

He said that not just locally and nationally, but they were internationally recognised to improve global health.