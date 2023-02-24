SAPSUT’s first Science & Tech Expo: Industrialists, visitors praise projects showcased by students

NOWSHERA: The Shuhada-e-Army Public School University of Technology organised the first ‘Science & Tech Expo’ to promote linkages between academia and industry.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Shuhada-e-Army Public School University of Technology Vice-Chancellor Brigadier (r) Dr Zafar Muhammad Khan said that the university had been put along modern lines to promote technical education.

He said that the first Science & Tech Expo was arranged with an aim to provide a platform to the students and industrialists to acclimatize them with the modern-day needs and requirements.

He said that students were being trained and equipped with the latest technical education in order to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector of the country, including Rashakai Economic Zone, so the benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects could be fully harvested.

“Patronage of government and industrialists for the technical education is a must to usher in a new era of economic development and prosperity not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but in the entire country,” the VC said, adding that promotion of technical education would also create employment opportunities for the youths.

Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Zar Alam Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that they had formally signed an agreement with the technical university under which the local industrialists would fully support the students and provide them guidance and employment opportunities.

He said that students of the technical university were talented, who had showcased their skills in the exhibition in the best possible way that attracted a large number of visitors and industrialists. The industrialist said that they could take advantage from the projects showcased by the students at the expo.

Muhammad Khalid Khan, secretary Science and Information Technology eulogized the skills, diligence and technical knowhow of the students and urged them to continue their efforts for acquiring more skills and technology to stand the country in comity of developed nations.