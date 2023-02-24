‘Excellence in sciences, arts to bring prosperity’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil has said that Pakistan is passing through the most critical juncture of its history and facing serious challenges to emerge at the national and global level, wherein educated youth is the last hope to successfully deal with all such challenges.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Abasyn University in Peshawar. On the occasion, Adnan Jalil, former Governor Engr Iqbal Khan Jhagra, Chancellor Dr Imranullah and Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Umar Farooq distributed degrees and awards amongst the graduates of BS, MS, MPhil and PhD scholars of the university in various fields. They also awarded gold medals to the position holders. Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah was also specially invited to the ceremony.