March 16 by-polls: No major political party fields candidate against PTI

PESHAWAR: No major political party has fielded candidates against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the Election Commission of Pakistan issued the final list of the candidates for the first phase of the March 16 by-polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI can easily retain these seats after the major political parties decided to boycott the by-polls that are being held in phases to fill the vacant slots in the Lower House of the Parliament.

An official of the ECP on Thursday said election symbols were allotted to the contesting candidates on eight National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of the by-elections.

There is no candidate fielded by the major political parties including Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami against the PTI.

The PTI is either facing independent candidates or the contenders fielded by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan in the by-polls.

The PTI MNAs had vacated these slots after they tendered resignations from the NA. Almost all those who vacated the seats are again candidates of the PTI for the same slots in the by-election.

The PTI chief Imran Khan contested polls on seven seats across the country and won six of the slots in last by-polls in October 2022.

In the first phase, by-elections are being held in NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and 26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber on March 16.