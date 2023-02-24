Seminar on kiwi fruit

Rawalpindi: An International Seminar was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, on kiwi fruit production, breeding, and quality improvement.
The seminar was organized by the Department of Horticulture with the aim to motivate & create awareness among the farmers and encourage them to grow kiwi fruit. Prof. Dr. Arif Atak from Bursa University Turkey was the guest speaker while University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.
Prof Dr. Arif Atak delivered a lecture on the kiwi fruit production and breeding programme and discussed the prospects of cooperation between two countries on kiwi fruit as currently, Turkey is in 7th position in the globe.
