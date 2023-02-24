Anti-beggary squad also fully activated amid security threats

Islamabad: Given the security threats, the police department has fully activated its anti-beggary squad to arrest professional beggars that are often found at traffic signals and roundabouts of the federal capital.

According to the details, under the first phase of the plan, the policemen would ensure the removal of beggars from all those traffic signals falling in the areas used for the VIP movement.

The beggars would also be arrested from other parts of the city and sent to rehabilitation centres. The anti-beggary squad has so far cleared many areas of beggars and also made a mechanism to stop other beggars from entering those areas. It is pertinent to mention here that it is due to a lack of strict laws the beggars arrested by the police are let loose on bail.