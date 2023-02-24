Plan of NPH approved

Islamabad: Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on the personal interest of the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has approved the plan for the construction of the National Police Hospital (NPH) and has awarded permission for the construction and development of the hospital.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir said this in a high-level meeting held to review the plan for the construction of the NPH Thursday, adding that the formal funds for the hospital have been released. “National Police Hospital will be a state-of-the-art hospital for the police department,” the IGP maintained. The IGP reviewed the construction work of the national police hospital project and directed the concerned officers to resolve all the matters as soon as possible.