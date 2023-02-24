LAHORE: The UOL School of Accountancy & Finance and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) launched CIPFA professional qualification in Pakistan at a local hotel on Thursday.

The event was attended by Anna Howard, Head of Qualifications and Membership, Khalid Hamid, Director of International Division CIPFA, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Rector UOL, Mohammad Maqbool, Dead School of Accountancy, UOL and others. Speakers said the launch of CIPFA in Pakistan was a landmark moment that would enhance the country’s professional ecosystem and strengthen the public sector.