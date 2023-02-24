Car stickers cancelled

LAHORE: The caretaker government has cancelled car stickers issued for entry to Civil Secretariat premises.
A spokesman for Services and General Administration Department Punjab has said that the car stickers previously issued by S&GAD shall stand cancelled with effect from March 1, 2023. New car stickers will be issued as per criteria communicated to all administrative secretaries.
