Friday February 24, 2023
Car stickers cancelled

By Our Correspondent
February 24, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker government has cancelled car stickers issued for entry to Civil Secretariat premises.

A spokesman for Services and General Administration Department Punjab has said that the car stickers previously issued by S&GAD shall stand cancelled with effect from March 1, 2023. New car stickers will be issued as per criteria communicated to all administrative secretaries.

